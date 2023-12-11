© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kenyan runners pick up solid gold medals at 51st Honolulu Marathon

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM HST
Paul Lonyangata and Cynthia Jerotich Limo of Kenya wait to begin the 2023 Honolulu Marathon on Dec. 10.
Honolulu Marathon
The Honolulu Marathon celebrated 51 years on Sunday as more than 15,000 runners took part in the 26.2-mile race from downtown Honolulu to Hawaii Kai, finishing up in Waikīkī. Nearly 7,000 people ran in the companion 10K.

Paul Lonyangata of Kenya won the men's category with a time of 2:15:42. Cynthia Jerotich Limo, also of Kenya, won among the women in 2:33:01. She also finished eighth overall.

The first-place medals, manufactured by new race sponsor SGC of Japan, were solid gold for the first time. The winners also each received $25,000.

Jeremy Morgan was the first runner listed as a Hawaiʻi resident to cross the finish line at Kapiʻolani Park. He placed 12th overall among the men and women.

