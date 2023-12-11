Kenyan runners pick up solid gold medals at 51st Honolulu Marathon

The Honolulu Marathon celebrated 51 years on Sunday as more than 15,000 runners took part in the 26.2-mile race from downtown Honolulu to Hawaii Kai, finishing up in Waikīkī. Nearly 7,000 people ran in the companion 10K.

Paul Lonyangata of Kenya won the men's category with a time of 2:15:42. Cynthia Jerotich Limo, also of Kenya, won among the women in 2:33:01. She also finished eighth overall.

The first-place medals, manufactured by new race sponsor SGC of Japan, were solid gold for the first time. The winners also each received $25,000.

Jeremy Morgan was the first runner listed as a Hawaiʻi resident to cross the finish line at Kapiʻolani Park. He placed 12th overall among the men and women.