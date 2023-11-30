© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Underwater video shows Navy plane sitting on coral reef in Kāneʻohe Bay

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST
In this image taken from a video provided by the U.S. Navy, Navy divers conduct an underwater survey of the Navy's P-8A Poseidon in Kāneʻohe Bay, Hawaiʻi, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. The Navy said the underwater footage shows two points where the large plane is touching coral.
In this image taken from a video provided by the U.S. Navy, Navy divers conduct an underwater survey of the Navy's P-8A Poseidon in Kāneʻohe Bay, Hawaiʻi, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. The Navy said the underwater footage shows two points where the large plane is touching coral.
This image from a U.S. Navy video shows the landing gear of the Navy's P-8A Poseidon in Kāneʻohe Bay, Hawaiʻi, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
This image from a U.S. Navy video shows the landing gear of the Navy's P-8A Poseidon in Kāneʻohe Bay, Hawaiʻi, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
In this image from a video provided by the U.S. Navy, the landing gear of the Navy's P-8A Poseidon sits on coral in Kāneʻohe Bay, Hawaiʻi, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
In this image from a video provided by the U.S. Navy, the landing gear of the Navy's P-8A Poseidon sits on coral in Kāneʻohe Bay, Hawaiʻi, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
In this image from a video provided by the U.S. Navy, the Navy's P-8A Poseidon sits in Kāneʻohe Bay, Hawaiʻi, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. It's been more than a week since the Navy plane overshot a runway and landed in shallow water just offshore of Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi.
In this image from a video provided by the U.S. Navy, the Navy's P-8A Poseidon sits in Kāneʻohe Bay, Hawaiʻi, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. It's been more than a week since the Navy plane overshot a runway and landed in shallow water just offshore of Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi.
Tires from a large airplane that's been stuck in an Oʻahu bay for more than a week are resting on parts of a reef, according to video the U.S. Navy released Wednesday as it figures out a plan to remove the aircraft.

There were no injuries to the nine people who were on board when the plane landed Nov. 20 in shallow water just offshore of Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi at Kāneʻohe Bay. The base is about 10 miles from Honolulu. The Navy is investigating what caused the plane to overshoot a runway.

The underwater footage shows the “two points of contact the aircraft has with the coral and the remainder of the aircraft floating above,” the Navy said. The video shows tires on the coral as tiny fish swim through rock crevices.

A Navy team removed nearly all of the estimated 2,000 gallons of fuel on the plane, Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox said Monday.

Gov. Josh Green and the WAI group hold a press conference at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Nov. 28, 2023.
The Conversation
Gov. Josh Green on holding the military accountable for Red Hill in the long term
Catherine Cruz

Cmdr. Mark Anderson, who is leading the Navy’s mobile diving and salvage unit working at the site, said the plane was sitting on a mixture of coral and sand. The left engine is resting on coral. The plane rises a little with the tide, so the full weight of the plane is not on the coral, he said Monday.

Kāneʻohe Bay is home to coral reefs, an ancient Hawaiian fishpond and a breeding ground for hammerhead sharks.

Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi Executive Director Wayne Tanaka said the video underscores potential damage to the reef.

“It confirms what we've known: We have a jet plane sitting on coral reef,” he said. “We don't know how much it moved, how much it could move.”

State environmental officials expect to conduct a damage assessment once the plane is removed.
