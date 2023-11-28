© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Organized unity gathering invites Hawaiʻi residents to support Lahaina fire victims

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published November 28, 2023 at 8:42 AM HST
lelealoha.org

Members of the Maui community affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires have planned the Hoʻūlu Lahaina Unity Gathering to foster healing in the recovery process.

The event will take place on Jan. 20 and is organized by Lele Aloha, a nonprofit organization founded by Lahaina resident Archie Kalepa in the aftermath of the fires.

"The people of Hawaiʻi, what I've heard was, 'We don't want to come unless we're invited.' Well, we're inviting everybody on this day, Jan. 20," Kalepa said.

"We're inviting the whole state of Hawaiʻi to be with us. Walk with us, support us, and share their stories of Lahaina. Share their stories of Maui, so that it gives us the strength to move forward as we rebuild our communities.”

The goal of the Hoʻūlu Lahaina Unity Gathering is to bring the community together in a show of support for those affected by the fires and to find a unified vision to move forward.

Kalepa welcomes everyone in the state to come to Maui for the event — and to bring their conch shells.

“Can you imagine 10,000 conch shells blowing at once? Part of the kahea for people to come and join us is to bring their conch shells to send out the kahea to support Maui and its people as we go through the struggles of rebuilding our communities," he said.

The Hoʻūlu Lahaina Unity Gathering will include a unity walk and lunch at Launiupoko Beach.

For more information and to register, visit lelealoha.org.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
