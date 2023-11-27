© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
These Hawaiʻi nonprofits are boosting their budgets to help people on Maui

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By A. Kam Napier
Published November 26, 2023 at 7:58 PM HST
Kupu staff helped distribute food to West Maui residents affected by the Lahaina wildfires on Aug. 28.
Health and human services organizations play a major role in Hawaiʻi — especially on Maui.

There are nearly 9,500 nonprofits across the islands, according to the online data tool Cause IQ. Of these, more than 500 are human service organizations that employ more than 10,000 staff, with assets exceeding $1 billion.

For a recent roundtable on the nonprofit sector, Pacific Business News spoke with Maui organizations about their work supporting families.

For example, Wailuku-based nonprofit Nā Keiki O Emalia has been providing grief support services to children, teens and families since 2015.

Carole Zoom was hired as executive director in April 2022, overseeing one staff member. Since the Maui fires, she has hired two more workers and opened additional positions to meet the needs of the local community.

Its budget has more than doubled in recent years to a quarter of a million dollars and the group is currently running keiki care events at evacuation sites and community hubs on Maui's west side.

PBN also spoke with Kupu, a workforce development nonprofit with an annual budget of more than $20 million and up to 500 employees.

Kupu founder and CEO, John Leong, said his organization has trained nearly 6,000 youths and young adults in conservation and renewable energy work since its founding in 2007.

In response to the Maui wildfires, Leong diverted millions of Kupu’s existing funds to its federal partner, AmeriCorps, who along with other partners, was able to fund 100 new positions at community hubs and at Maui Community College.
Local News Business News2023 Maui firesnonprofits
A. Kam Napier
A. Kam Napier is the editor-in-chief of Pacific Business News.
