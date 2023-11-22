Lisa Ginoza and Vladimir Devens confirmed to Hawaiʻi Supreme Court

The state Senate unanimously confirmed Judge Lisa Ginoza and attorney Vladimir Devens on Tuesday to serve as associate justices on the Hawai‘i Supreme Court.

Ginoza and Devens were chosen from a shortlist of six nominees put forward by the Hawaiʻi Judicial Selection Commission. Gov. Josh Green said his nominations served to ensure diversity beyond just gender and race, but also background and experience aimed at balancing the court.

Ginoza most recently served as chief judge on the Intermediate Court of Appeals for the last five years of her 13-year tenure on the court. Prior to that, she served as deputy attorney general from 2005 to 2010, and worked in private practice for some of Honolulu's top law firms handling cases at all court levels.

Ginoza is a product of Hawaiʻi’s public school system both as a graduate of Kailua High School as well as the University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law. She received her undergraduate degree from Oregon State University.

Devens comes to the high court with extensive labor experience from 25 years in private practice.

Devens said his diverse background and experience in his legal practice and community work will be a helpful addition to the five-member Supreme Court. He graduated from Kalani High School and earned his law and bachelor's degrees from the University of California, Berkeley.

“The two appointees have taken very different paths to the Supreme Court, but they both have rich professional and personal backgrounds that will serve our State well," Sen. Karl Rhoads, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement.

Ginoza and Devens will fill vacancies resulting from the retirements of Associate Justices Michael Wilson in March and Paula Nakayama in April.

Green is expected to have another seat to fill after state Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald retires in 2025.