Survey assesses wildfire impacts on Native Hawaiian businesses

How has the Native Hawaiian business community been affected by the Maui wildfires?

A survey conducted by the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs is trying to find out.

Impacted business owners across the state are asked to take a few minutes to respond to the Native Hawaiian Business Maui Wildfire Impact Survey. This includes both Native Hawaiian and non-Native Hawaiian business owners, as well as those who are self-employed, artisans, practitioners and others.

Feedback will be used to determine critical needs and provide data for OHA and the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce to advocate for additional business disaster relief.

The funding could come from various state and federal resources.

Businesses on Maui as well as those across Hawaiʻi with ties to Maui can submit their responses.

All businesses impacted by the wildfires have until Nov. 30 to complete the survey. To fill it out, visit oha.org/impactsurvey.