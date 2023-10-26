New grant program prioritizes visual arts, Native Hawaiian values

The nonprofit Puʻuhonua Society is aiming to promote visual art and Native Hawaiian values through a new grant program.

The group has announced a two-year grant program, called Hoʻākea Source, that will prioritize projects by visual artists, collaboratives and collectives living and working on Oʻahu.

Puʻuhonua Society aims to create opportunities for Native Hawaiian and Hawaiʻi-based artists and cultural practitioners.

Emma Broderick, Puʻuhonua Society’s executive director, said in a press release that “maintaining a local and Native Hawaiian identity through the arts in a contemporary context is an active form of disrupting a long history of systemic racism, and ensures that the unique identity of this place persists now and in the future.”

Hoʻākea Source will offer six to twelve grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

It is a Regional Regranting Program Partner of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, which partners with cultural organizations around the country

The new grant program launches on Nov. 28. It coincides with Lā Kūʻokoʻa, or Hawaiian Independence Day.

More information can be found at hoakeasource.org.