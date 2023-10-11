State senator for Lāhainā requests president's help to avoid foreclosures

State Sen. Angus McKelvey, who represents West and South Maui, has asked President Biden to help residents who lost their homes in the fires but still face mortgage payments.

In a letter to Biden, McKelvey requested a mortgage abatement program — similar to what was in effect during the pandemic.

"When you visited Lahaina, you made a promise to our people and to the world that Lahaina was not for sale. However, the current economic challenges and the absence of leadership at the federal level are endangering the very essence of our beloved Lahaina," McKelvey wrote.

"Had I been allowed to talk to you during your recent visit I would have told you then that our community is now facing the looming threat of waves of foreclosures, which could ultimately result in the sale of Lahaina in its entirety," he continued.

McKelvey requested the president to have the Treasury Department “lead a conversation with national banks” to put a mortgage forbearance program in place and waive accrued interest during the rebuilding process.

"The dreams and heritage of generations of Lahaina residents are at stake, and only your intervention can help us," McKelvey wrote.

Meanwhile, West Maui began a phased tourism reopening on Oct. 8. The hope is that visitors will bring a much-needed boost to the island economy, but much of the community is still recovering.

The reopening has three phases beginning with a 3-mile stretch of the coast from Kapalua to Kahana — about 10 miles northwest of Lāhainā — and working its way south and east toward Kaʻanāpali.