Hawaiʻi to receive more than $300M from federal funding to improve roads

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published October 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM HST
Hawai’i will receive $309 million from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for transportation projects to fix and improve roads, bridges and highways.

The U.S. Department of Transportationʻs Federal Highway Administration announced the allocation for Fiscal Year 2024.

The infrastructure law aims to modernize transportation infrastructure in the U.S.

“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement.

The largest portion of the sum comes to Hawaiʻi through the National Highway Performance Program — a federal investment in the condition of roads and highways. Hawaiʻi's portion of more than $125.8 million is only about 0.4% of the total NHPP appropriation across the nation.

Other funding was provided through the federal Bridge Formula Program, Carbon Reduction Program, Surface Transportation Block Grant and more.

“Thanks to President Biden, we are proud to deliver funding to modernize roads and bridges across America — strengthening our supply chains, creating good-paying jobs, and connecting Americans to every corner of this country," Buttigieg said.

The transportation department said the infrastructure law is the single largest dedicated investment in the country's transportation infrastructure since the 1960s.

It said that $61 billion has been set aside for Fiscal Year 2024 across the U.S.

Local News transportationU.S. Department of Transportationinfrastructure
