DOE announces construction of a temporary school in Lāhainā, phased reopening plan

Some Lāhainā students are slated to attend a temporary school after the Aug. 8 wildfires destroyed King Kamehameha III Elementary.

State officials announced Tuesday that the campus will be at the Pulelehua project, a mixed-use development being built just off the Honoapiʻilani Highway between Kā‘anapali and Napili.

Construction could take at least 95 days, according to Col. Jesse Curry of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is helping build the facility.

Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is funding the $5.36 million project.

In the meantime, King Kamehameha III Elementary students and staff will be sharing facilities at Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary until it is completed.

“Once the temporary school is up, we want to be sure that we can get our students in and get the support necessary for kids,” said Keith Hayashi, the state Department of Education superintendent.

He said the timeline for rebuilding a permanent site is premature, adding that the process will involve engaging with community members and seeking more funding.

Gov. Josh Green said rebuilding is going to take years.

“We know it takes years to build large school facilities to open them up,” Green said. “We know it takes years to build permanent housing, so we’re doing a lot of this in parallel.”

Hundreds of students are currently attending temporary schools or distance learning programs since the wildfires.

State officials also announced that Lāhainalunā High, Lāhainā Intermediate and Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary will reopen in a phased plan after soil, water and air quality are deemed safe.

Lāhainalunā High students will return to school starting Oct. 16, followed by Lāhainā Intermediate on Oct. 17 and King Kamehameha III and Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary schools on Oct. 18.

Department of Health Director Kenneth Fink emphasized that drinking water is safe but will continue to monitor air and soil quality.

“We’re very happy at this point that we can confidently say that it is safe for students and staff to return to the three campuses,” Fink said.

Before the wildfires, student enrollment was 3,001. Over 1,000 students were enrolled at Lāhainalunā High, 658 at Lāhainā Intermediate, 707 at Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary, and 624 at King Kamehameha III Elementary.

Hayashi said the capacity at the Pulelehua project will mirror King Kamehameha III Elementary.