Hale Pono Youth Shelter on Maui opens for teens in need of temporary housing

A new teen shelter in Wailuku, Maui just opened its doors last week after four years of planning and renovation.

Hale Pono Youth Shelter received its certificate of occupancy permit and childcare licensing from Child Welfare Services and is now officially open to accept those in need.

The 7,000 square foot space celebrated a private opening in July before opening with a fully operational staff and facility.

It offers 13 beds for stays up to 30 days, with the goal of family reunification or other long-term solutions.

“Hale Pono is a youth shelter. It's a sanctuary," he said. "It's meant to be a short term place for youth to stay," said David Litman, director of programs and training at the shelter.

"Any youth between 12 to 17 years old of any gender is welcome for really any reason that they need a short term place to stay. And the idea is that while they're there, as soon as they come in, we coordinate resources and referrals."

The shelter is privately funded through the nonprofit Teran James Young Foundation.

"The goal is that we're also going to be a hub for services, even for youth who don't necessarily need shelter, we're going to have other programs: after school programs, you know drop-ins, outreach programs," Litman said.

Though its mission has remained the same since the Maui wildfires, Litman said the shelter is open to youth needing refuge and resources following the fires as well.

