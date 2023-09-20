© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Step-by-step guidance for visually impaired travelers now available at Honolulu airport

Hawaii Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published September 20, 2023 at 7:57 AM HST
Zoe Dym
/
HPR

A free, step-by-step call service that helps the blind and visually impaired is now available at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The Hawaiʻi Association of the Blind is sponsoring a one-year program that makes the professional call service Aira available to anyone at the airport.

Customers can call agents with Aira, who can direct customers to check-in counters, gates and other areas of the airport. The Aira app can be installed on users’ phones.

Local News
Kaiser Permanente consolidates its West Maui medical stations into one location
HPR News Staff

Ronald Flormata, technology chair of the HAB, is blind himself and said the only other form of assistance available at the airport involves getting escorted via wheelchair.

“I am personally totally blind, and normally … after getting off the car at the curb, I don't know where to go. I ask for a wheelchair to get me to the check-in encounter, go to the TSA checkpoint, then out, then go to the gate — everything on a wheelchair,” Flormata said.

The new program allows those who are blind or visually impaired to navigate the airport with some independence. Users can call an Aira agent as soon as they step out of the car to give them step-by-step directions to the gate.

Local News
Doctors propose telehealth solutions to reduce emergency maternal flights to Oʻahu
Sabrina Bodon

“If you get off the car, your vehicle, you don't know where you get off. … Somebody drops you in the ocean and you don't know where to swim to,” Flormata said.

The HAB-sponsored program is free only at the airport. Aira is available to use outside the property, but at a cost to users.

Flormata hopes the program proves helpful at the Honolulu airport and that another entity — possibly the airlines themselves, who Flormata said currently pay for the wheelchair services — picks it up after the end of HAB’s one-year program.

Tags
Local News Daniel K. Inouye International AirportHealth Caresafety
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a News Producer for Hawai'i Public Radio.
See stories by Mark Ladao
Related Stories