Kaiser Permanente consolidates its West Maui medical stations into one location

Kaiser Permanente will be consolidating its three West Maui medical first aid stations into a single location. The provider will be offering medical services at the Royal Lāhainā Resort only, starting on Monday, Sept. 25.

Kaiser will have two mobile health vehicles there, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The mobile health vehicles are open to everyone in the community. They offer first aid, wound care, pediatric care, a dispensing pharmacy and vaccinations — including flu shots.

OB-GYN services will be available each Friday.

Kāʻanapali Circulator Shuttle offers free transportation between the hotels and the Kaiser health vehicles at the Royal Lāhainā Resort.

The last day for services at Kaiser's first aid stations at Hyatt Regency Lāhainā and Napili Park will be Friday, Sept. 22.

Free resilience support is also available for anyone on Maui affected by the wildfires.

For help, individuals can call the Kaiser hotline staffed by trained providers for counseling and emotional support at 808-446-6676. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

