© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Kīlauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupts after a 2 month pause

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM HST
In this screen grab from webcam video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kīlauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupts in Hawaiʻi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
AP
/
U.S. Geological Survey
In this screen grab from webcam video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kīlauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupts in Hawaiʻi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Kīlauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed Sunday afternoon at the summit of Kīlauea.

The observatory said gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kīlauea.

HPR's Russell Subiono visited Leilani Estates with resident Kris Burmeister to reflect on the fifth anniversary of the 2018 Kīlauea eruption.
The Conversation
Leilani Estates resident reflects on watching lava overrun his property in 2018
Russell Subiono

People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the observatory said.

The volcano's alert level was raised to warning status and the aviation color code went to red as scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards.

In June, Kīlauea erupted for several weeks, displaying fountains of red lava without threatening any communities or structures. Crowds of people flocked to the Big Island's Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava.

Kīlauea, Hawaiʻi's second-largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December. A 2018 Kīlauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Tags
Local News KīlaueaHawaiʻi Islandvolcano
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories