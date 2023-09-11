Governor extends emergency relief period, invites visitors to Maui

Gov. Josh Green issued the seventh wildfire emergency proclamation Saturday, which extends the emergency relief period through Nov. 6.

The latest emergency proclamation welcomes back tourists to West Maui, restores water and historic preservation protections, and prohibits price increases on specific essential commodities.

Visitors will be able to return to West Maui starting Oct. 8. This announcement changes previous guidance strongly discouraging travel to the Lāhainā region.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the number of visitors arriving on Maui sank about 70% after the Aug. 8 fire, down to 2,000 a day, and only half of the available hotel rooms there are occupied.

The proclamation also fully restores the state water code as well as historical preservation measures — which were both suspended under previous emergency proclamations.

Pricing guidelines are also part of the latest proclamation, prohibiting price increases for specific essential commodities such as food, water, gas, and rent.

Read the governor's emergency proclamation below: