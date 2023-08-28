COVID cases increase on Maui, steadily rise across Hawaiʻi

COVID-19 numbers have been steadily increasing over the last month in Hawaiʻi and nationwide. State Epidemiologist Doctor Sarah Kemble said health officials have seen signals of an even further increase in COVID cases on Maui in the last week.

State Epidemiologist Doctor Sarah Kemble spoke to media virtually from the Lāhainā Comprehensive Health Center. Kemble said the daily number of COVID-19 cases on Maui has averaged 14 in the last two weeks, which is up from the first two weeks of August. This signals to health officials a rise in cases on the island.

“In light of that, I think it’s particularly important at this time that people are aware of taking care of their health,” Kemble said. “I know there are so many other things to be thinking of right now, but also making sure that you don’t add to the many other things that people need to deal with by becoming sick with COVID or other diseases.”

Kemble said COVID-19 boosters are widely available. Health officials have stocked up on test kits and PPE at shelters, hotels, and wherever else they’re needed. Kemble said a new coronavirus variant known as BA.286 has not yet been detected in state.

“At this point, it is still very new, and we don’t know a lot about it. It does appear to be highly transmissible,” Kemble said. “But we aren’t hearing yet of any change in how it’s impacting people in terms of outcomes. So we aren’t sure yet whether it will cause more severe outcomes.”

Kemble said it’s hard to know exactly what’s driving the increased numbers on Maui. Health officials have been collecting COVID-19 information at shelters on island. Initial reports found a handful of cases, but she says those individuals were being well-isolated.

“Obviously when people are displaced and they are being housed in congregant settings that is a situation that can lead to outbreaks or further transmission of disease,” Kemble said. “Testing for COVID is probably not top of mind when you’re worried about where you’re going to sleep.”

Kemble encourages everyone to get up to date on their COVID-19 boosters, particularly those who are at high risk, so people ages 65 and older or with underlying conditions. Masking in crowds is also recommended.

