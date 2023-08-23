Maui Council begins to balance a recovery plan with grieving community

In the weeks after fires destroyed historic Lāhainā on Maui, discussions are beginning to turn toward rebuilding. But some community members say it's premature.

On Tuesday, Maui County Council began the process of developing a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan in response to the West Maui wildfires.

"From a practical point of view, we're the body that has the time to go and gather the information from the community because the federal agencies, the state agencies and even the administration is still very much preoccupied with search and recovery," said Alice Lee, council chair.

Autumn Ness, an aide for Lānaʻi Councilmember Gabe Johnson, has been volunteering in Lāhainā. Speaking outside of her legislative capacity, she cautioned the council from acting too quickly while survivors are on the front end of their mourning.

"I don't know if you folks are digesting it. Folks are still in active mourning, literally trying to stay alive," Ness said.

She said government meetings have lacked the input of those directly impacted by the fires.

"I was in a lot of meetings in the first few days after this disaster where people are talking about Lāhainā folks without them in the room, and it felt really gross," Ness said.

"I couldn't handle it, so I went [to the] west side where I knew folks who are operating, and I've been there almost every day since."

As more information about the area's proneness to fire and lack of water for fire fighting, and as questions surround the county's lack of siren warnings, Ness said a "collective rage" has set in within the community.

"People don't even have the space to talk about rebuilding because they don't know where they're going to be in two weeks," Ness said. "So this rebuilding needs to just hang on for a minute."

Her sentiments are echoed by Shannon Iʻi, a Lāhainā resident who lost her home and belongings two weeks ago.

"You need to hold a meeting out in Lāhainā so that the voices of the people directly affected are heard," Iʻi said.

Listening sessions, West Maui Councilmember Tamara Paltin said, need to take place in spaces occupied by the displaced, as many not only lost their homes but also their personal transportation.

"Once people have their housing a little bit more firmed up and their new transportation methods firmed, then they can start processing their feelings," Paltin said.

"I think it's important when we set up these listening sessions that we are clear on what is the topic."

Topics that are likely to be discussed include housing, transportation and accountability. But Paltin said it'll take some time before the council start this.

"Please know that life on the west side is still a struggle," Paltin said. "Communications are not fully restored. The situation is very fluid, and things are constantly changing."

The council will continue the discussion and do further outreach at the Great Committee in coming weeks.

"They tell us what the priorities are. I envisioned that process taking a week or so, if not a little bit longer, and once the priority list is established, then the work goes into committees," Lee said.