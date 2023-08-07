2 dengue cases, a virus spread through mosquitoes, detected in Hawaiʻi

The state Department of Health has received two reports of travel-related dengue cases in Hawai‘i.

Officials have confirmed that one case was in Kaua‘i County, and the other in Hawai‘i County. Both were found in individuals who had recently traveled to countries where dengue is common.

Dengue, also known as breakbone fever, is a virus spread from mosquitoes to humans. Symptoms can include fever, rash, nausea and headaches.

In areas of suspected or confirmed dengue, DOH personnel are conducting inspections and mosquito-reducing activities.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is more common in tropical and subtropical locations. Officials encourage residents to clear their homes of any standing water that could serve as mosquito breeding grounds.

While Hawai‘i is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not established in the state, and cases are currently only seen in travelers.

The last confirmed case of locally acquired dengue in the state was in 2016.

