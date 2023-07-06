'And so we wait': Kauaʻi doctor underscores dialysis needs on island

The capacity of dialysis treatment on Kauaʻi is critical, according to a local doctor.

Dr. Raymond Petrillo, Kauaʻi’s sole kidney doctor, operates his private practice, Island Kidney Care, in Lihuʻe and Waimea.

"There's about 150 dialysis patients currently, and I would say that there's 30 that I have currently in the wings, ready to start," Petrillo told the Kauaʻi County Council on Wednesday.

Island Kidney Care Dr. Raymond Petrillo is currently the main dialysis provider on the island of Kauaʻi.

With 18 chairs, there isn't capacity for more patients. "There is no room for 30 patients," he said. "And so we wait."

Dialysis is used by those in or heading toward kidney failure. Treatment is often four hours, three times a week — where machines filter toxins out of the blood to assist the kidneys and usually extend life.

For some, the trip for treatment is too great a barrier.

In one instance, an 85-year-old patient in Kapahi needed to stop treatment because the hour drive to Waimea was too far.

"Her dialysis chair time would be 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., the next day," Petrillo explained. "That is untenable, and she informed me I can't do this, 'I can't accomplish that.' There's no family members and no bus no transportation that can accomplish this."

Stephanie Smith, a clinical manager, said that while staffing is short in the field, there are other options. Possible solutions could be expanding existing in-center care and home treatments.

"One of the barriers for home is that we need trained caregivers, and a lot of people don't have the financial luxury to put the time into it," Smith said. "It is a job to keep someone alive and home is the best."

West side Rep. Dee Morikawa learned about the issues Wednesday. She said she is following up with local hospitals for possible expansions.

Hawaiʻi Pacific Health's Wilcox Medical Center only manages inpatient dialysis.

Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation Kauaʻi Region CEO Lance Segawa said he'd like to see a group look at island resources.

"I think maybe we need to have a meeting to come up with an organized plan," Segawa said Wednesday afternoon.

