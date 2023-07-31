© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Nonprofit and local leaders pitch in to fund Hawaiʻi farming initiatives

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 31, 2023 at 12:38 PM HST
Gina Kanekoa is the owner and operator of Kanekoa Farm LLC in Waimānalo.

The national nonprofit Feed the Hunger Fund is helping small farms in Hawaiʻi by loaning them a total of $260,000.

To accommodate the loan, $1 million from Kamehameha Schools and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health has been donated to invest in small-scale food entrepreneurs.

Aloha ‘Ᾱina Poi Company is one of three local farms to receive the funding.

Kanekoa Farms, Mokuwai Piko Poi and Aloha ‘Ᾱina Poi Company were selected for the funds. They used the money to buy equipment and upgrade their facilities to support their production.

“For many of these farmers, it has allowed them not just to sustain themselves, but also to grow,” Patti Chang, the CEO and co-founder of Feed the Hunger Foundation, said.

Access to capital was one of the biggest barriers young farmers faced, according to a 2022 survey. In Hawaiʻi, 80% of farmers make less than $25,000 and a majority of farms are less than 10 acres.

Feed The Hunger Fund’s mission is to alleviate hunger and poverty by providing microloans and small loans to low‐income individuals.

“Small farms are the backbone of Hawaiʻi’s food system and ensuring access to capital for these growers is essential for sustainability,” Michael Robinson, vice president of government relations and community affairs at Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, said.

