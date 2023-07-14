© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Oʻahu is still running short of industrial space, report says

Hawaii Public Radio | By A. Kam Napier
Published July 14, 2023 at 11:46 AM HST
Wayne Yoshioka
/

Overall, Hawaiʻi's economy is weathering the summer season. But when it comes to industrial space on Oʻahu, it's continuing a recent trend — it's tightening.

Oʻahu's industrial vacancy rate hit a record low of 0.76% in the second quarter — the third consecutive quarter vacancy rates dropped below 1%, according to the latest report from Colliers International Hawaiʻi.

Colliers said the shortage of available inventory makes it “challenging for prospective tenants to find suitable relocation or expansion space.”

Rendering of RISE makerspace.
Local News
3D printing and laser cutters are coming to UH's new makerspace
HPR News Staff

What industrial space Oʻahu does have has been steadily filling for the past 10 quarters.

Available industrial listings also remained near record low levels with just 21 listings in the 4,000 to 40,000-plus square foot range, a shortage the report calls “severe.”

There’s no relief on the horizon, either. Due to such factors as inflation and rising operating costs, Colliers isn’t expecting to see speculative development in the industrial category until mid-2024.

Meanwhile, the shortage is driving up rental rates for tenants — just not enough to make new warehouses pencil out yet for developers.

Tags
Local News Business Newseconomy
A. Kam Napier
A. Kam Napier is the editor-in-chief of Pacific Business News.
See stories by A. Kam Napier
Related Stories