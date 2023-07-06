© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

3D printing and laser cutters are coming to UH's new makerspace

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST
Rendering of RISE makerspace.
Courtesy of Hunt Development Group
Rendering of RISE makerspace.

The University of Hawaiʻi has announced that students will have exclusive access to work areas featuring 3D printers, laser cutters and other tools in a new residence facility starting this fall.

These "makerspaces" are located in the $70 million RISE student housing on the Mānoa campus. RISE stands for Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs.

The RISE makerspaces were inspired by the "make space" at the University of Utah's Lassonde Studios.

Rendering of new USGS facility at UH Hilo.
Local News
USGS breaks ground on new volcano research center at UH Hilo
Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff

Sandra Fujiyama is the executive director for UH's Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship, which will manage the building.
"At RISE, it’s really a game-changer for all of those students that have ideas that have the product element to it," Fujiyama said.

"So being able to have the makerspaces at RISE under the same roof as our co-working and ideation spaces will give them that opportunity to really bring their ideas to life."

RISE will also have meeting, recording and classroom spaces.

The six-story facility will house nearly 400 students when it opens next month.

Tags
Local News EducationUniversity of Hawai‘iBusiness News
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories