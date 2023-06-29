USGS breaks ground on new volcano research center at UH Hilo

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo held a ground blessing Wednesday for a new facility to support volcano monitoring and ecosystem restoration.

The building will house the U.S. Geological Surveyʻs Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and Pacific Island Ecosystems Research Center.

The previous Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, inside Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, sustained significant damage when Kīlauea erupted in 2018.

University of Hawaiʻi Rendering of new USGS facility at UH Hilo.

“I think having the opportunity to colocate with the university is just going to make it that much easier for our scientists to interact and engage with their colleagues at the university and in particular to be able to tap into the extraordinary students you have here," said David Applegate, USGS director.

At the ceremony, Applegate explained how the location at UH Hilo was chosen because they want students to be involved in the future of volcano research.

"One quality in particular that is critical to our future success is access to a very precious resource: students who can become our next-generation workforce, helping bring science to bear on some of the most challenging issues facing our nation and the planet," he said Wednesday.

Several U.S. officials attended the groundbreaking, including U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. She spoke with UH Hilo students about the relationship between the interior department's work and the "brilliant faculty and the students who have already accomplished so much."

“With this new facility, university students will have opportunities to grow and advance their careers in science so that one day they are the ones conducting the hazard or volcano monitoring or making the next scientific discovery," Haaland said.

The 60,000 square-foot Integrated Research Center is expected to be completed in 2025.