Kīlauea eruption pauses after 12 days, seismic activity on a 'rapid decline'

The most recent eruption at Kīlauea’s summit has paused after just 12 days of volcanic activity, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The eruption has been confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within the summit caldera. Scientists reported that activity began to rapidly decline Monday evening around 4:00 p.m.

The HVO says some lava continues to flow on the crater floor; this may go on for several days as the lava cools down.

"Since then, seismic activity in the summit region has been low. After tracking steady deflationary tilt that began the morning of Saturday, June 17, summit tiltmeters detected a quick transition to inflationary tilt around the same time that tremor began dropping," HVO stated in their daily report.

The eruption began on June 7 after scientists detected a glow within the crater, sending up lava fountains as high as 200 feet.

The last Kīlauea eruption in January lasted for 61 days, starting in January and ending in March.

For about two weeks in December, Hawaiʻi's largest volcano, Maunaloa, also was erupting.

LIVE: Watch Kīlauea's activity in Halemaʻumaʻu crater from the northwest rim of the caldera: