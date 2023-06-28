Forget Dre and Snoop, these Molokaʻi musicians want to rewrite hip-hop with their story

A Molokaʻi couple has created a hip-hop album that tells the story of Hawaiʻi’s history. The collaborative effort has been named a finalist in this weekend’s Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and they’ll also perform at the live show.

"Hoʻohupu" is an accompanying textbook to the album that serves as a classroom tool already being used at schools. Cover art by Kapili’ula Naehu-Ramos

Maile and Hanohano Naehu are the artists behind the album "Hoʻokupu," which has been nominated for Hip Hop Album of the Year.

Maile Naehu said the 13-track album’s historical timeline begins with the Kumulipo, Hawaiʻi’s creation chant, into modern day.

“We had academic professors, music producers, hip hop emcees, chanters, historians — everything that we needed to make sure that this was done well, but it wasn't just an album," she said.

"We really wanted to create an experience for everyone that was involved as well, because that type of mana would be put into the project," she continued.

The group from across the state met at the Naehu’s off-grid home in a valley on Molokaʻi's east end. The album was released last September.

“Everything was recorded in our really modest, humble studio. We wrote all day, beats were playing all day on the deck and people just kind of wrote in their own grooves and worked together as they wanted to. And we just had a blast," Maile said.

More than an album

Known by stage names Queen Maile and the Paniolo Prince, the Naehu's are Kānaka Maoli artists and educators who have created albums in the past.

Maile (left) and Hanohano (right) Naehu are long-time performers and activists on Molokaʻi, garnering attention for their music on Kānaka Maoli culture.

But this time, they not only wanted to create music but develop a curriculum around it. An accompanying textbook serves as a classroom tool that’s already being used at schools including the University of Hawaiʻi College of Education.

“We grew up memorizing the lyrics to Dre and Snoop. It's like, 'Whoa, now we have hip hop music that's like our story,'" Maile said.

The couple also wants to dispel negative connotations around hip-hop, pointing to the genre’s history as a catalyst for change.

Hanohano said the album brings hope for the future.

“When you talk about hip-hop, you can also look at them as prayers being sent out," he said.

"And so all of our songs is treated as speaking the truth, telling history, and sending pules, prayers, up for better days for fix the sores, the injustices, the wrongs. For find pono, better days for our environment, for our kids, for education. But it's all about love, and I think that's one of the greatest gifts we put into it," Hanohano said.

A call for change

Though they’ve performed around the state, Maile and Hano said hip-hop doesn’t get much mainstream attention in Hawaiʻi. So they were in disbelief when they got a call from Nā Hōkū producers asking if they’d perform live during the July 1 show.

They join other Molokaʻi musicians represented as finalists at the awards.

“I feel real hopeful that we've presented an option for our kids and the future and all artists to look at and start to fill in the pukas of our Hawaiian timeline," Hanohano said.

"This is not the end. This is just the beginning.”