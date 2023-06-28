© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
At a glance: Major takeaways from each county's budget

Hawaii Public Radio |
Sabrina Bodon
Published June 28, 2023

Each of Hawaiʻi's four mayors signed his respective county's fiscal budget this month, which will go into effect July 1.

Affordable housing and sustainability were budgeted as top priorities for each county, however, tax relief measures and capital improvement projects were among the other expenditures mayors signed off on.

HPR's Sabrina Bodon reported on the major takeaways from each budget to give readers a glimpse at what to expect this fiscal year.

Read and take a listen:

Interested in the state budget?

On June 14, Gov. Josh Green made 22 reductions in funding or straight-up vetoes. What’s left is $20.6 billion across fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Catch up on HPR's coverage here:

