At a glance: Major takeaways from each county's budget
Each of Hawaiʻi's four mayors signed his respective county's fiscal budget this month, which will go into effect July 1.
Affordable housing and sustainability were budgeted as top priorities for each county, however, tax relief measures and capital improvement projects were among the other expenditures mayors signed off on.
HPR's Sabrina Bodon reported on the major takeaways from each budget to give readers a glimpse at what to expect this fiscal year.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed the City and County of Honolulu budget on Friday. Overall, the city and county’s budget comes in at around $3.4 billion, and highlights include tax relief and housing. The capital improvements budget will tack on $1.43 billion.
Ahead of the new county fiscal year in July, and Mayor Derek Kawakami signed the legislation last week. Key points of the County of Kauaʻi’s $400 million budget are infrastructure, tax relief and paying off debt.
Maui County will be working with a $1.07 billion budget next fiscal year. Mayor Richard Bissen, who is in his first term at mayor, said the collaboration with the Maui County Council led to a "responsible budget." HPR's Sabrina Bodon explains.
With more than a billion dollars, the fiscal budget, which begins July 1, highlights the need to add more personnel, invest in closing cesspools and expand housing throughout the island.
Interested in the state budget?
On June 14, Gov. Josh Green made 22 reductions in funding or straight-up vetoes. What’s left is $20.6 billion across fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
