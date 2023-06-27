Hawaiʻi Island budget establishes Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity and Resilience

The County of Hawaiʻi budget includes heavy investments in infrastructure.

With more than a billion dollars, the fiscal budget, which begins July 1, highlights the need to add more personnel, invest in closing cesspools and expand housing throughout the island.

The budget provides more than $600,000 to establish an Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity and Resilience. Initial estimates put the office cost at about $870,000 for five positions.

Back in April, Mayor Mitch Roth referred to the budget drafting process as being "similar to feeding 100 people with a pizza that has only 12 slices, and everyone is asking for a whole slice."

Since last fiscal year, the county's revenues increased, including $10.7 million in real property tax, $10 million in GET surcharge, and $5 million in the Hawaiʻi County transient accommodations tax, allowing for key investments across the island. However, with the growth of government includes increased expenditures due to collective bargaining and cost increases.

Close to $400 million will be invested within the capital improvements budget. Money will go to upgrading the Hilo wastewater treatment plant, an East Hawaiʻi animal shelter and affordable housing.

