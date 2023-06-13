State DOT trucks get a new look after GEICO sponsorship

GEICO Insurance is paying the state roughly $200,000 for a two-year deal with the Department of Transportation.

In exchange, GEICO’s logo — gecko and all — will appear on Freeway Service Patrol trucks and equipment.

The FSP operates on Oʻahu's freeways during peak travel times between Kunia Road to Ka Uka Boulevard, all the way to the east end of the H-1.

The transportation department said the service clears an average of 9,000 incidents annually. That ranges from clearing accidents to helping stranded motorists.

Department spokesperson Jai Cunningham said the sponsorship helps subsidize the service's operation costs.

"This certainly helps us with the daily operational things for repairs for upgrades to trucks, vehicles like that," Cunningham said.

"We should on a daily sort of basis continue to check our vehicles with the tires with the oil with the, you know, keeping them upgraded and updated in good condition. Our freeway service patrol has to do the same thing so and that requires money to do the tires to get new tires to do the oil changes, things like that," he said.

