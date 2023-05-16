Ikaika Anderson arrested on domestic abuse charge

Former Honolulu Councilmember Ikaika Anderson, 45, was arrested Monday after his girlfriend reported that he physically abused her.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the woman, 34, told police that Anderson caused pain to her arm and visible injuries.

Police arrested Anderson at 7:45 p.m. at his home on Hinalea Street in Waimānalo, according to Honolulu Police Department arrest logs. His full name is listed as Justin-Michael Ikaika Anderson.

After posting $1,000 bail, he was released at 8:30 p.m. His arraignment is scheduled for May 30.

Anderson's attorney Thomas Otake said the arrest "was based on a one-sided accusation of a misdemeanor offense."

"Ikaika has the utmost respect for the complainant and asks that the general public respect their privacy and withhold judgment as this process unfolds," the statement said.

Anderson represented Windward Oʻahu on the Honolulu City Council from 2009 until his resignation in 2020.

Gov. Josh Green appointed Anderson to lead the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands but he failed to secure Senate approval earlier this year. Anderson unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor in 2022.

He has also worked for the union Local 630, whose members include plasterers and cement masons, and started a consulting firm with fellow former Councilmember Alan Kekoa Texeira, according to his resume.