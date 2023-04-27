Child care subsidy expansion bill moves to final floor vote

Measures to usher in universal preschool access have passed through conference committee at the state Legislature.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke has been working on an initiative called Ready Keiki, which has a goal to expand early childhood education and care in the next decade.

House Bill 961 increases financial assistance through the Preschool Open Doors program, by expanding subsidy eligibility to include 3-year-old children in fall 2024.

Another $38.8 million was added for Preschool Open Doors in the state budget, which is yet to pass both chambers' floors.

"I think this is a really a true testament of when the legislative branch can work very well with the executive branch and the advocacy groups and work towards a common goal," Luke said in an interview after the bill's passing.

Sabrina Bodon / Hawaiʻi Public Radio Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announces Ready Keiki program to expand preschool access statewide. (Jan. 17, 2023)

It's estimated there are about 9,000 children aged 3 and 4 unable to attend public or private preschools, whether that's cost or availability related.

Passed measures will increase the allotment of subsidies from $12 million to $50 million, Luke said. "So as you can see that we will be taking care of thousands of more keiki in the next several years," she said.

House Human Services Chair Rep. John Mizuno called HB961 "the biggest bill that we’re passing for the entire legislative session for 2023."

"This is not only a win for early education and preparing our keiki for preschool but it’s also a win for many lower-income families," he said. “Not only is this an investment in people and our children, it's an investment in the economy and it's great for education. I'm very honored to be a part of something that's so historic.”

Another measure to allocate $200 million to the School Facilities Authority for the renovation and creation of public preschool classrooms will be decided Thursday. Eleven of these classrooms are planned to open this fall across the state.

And another bill, HB547, to establish and implement a two-year Infant and Toddler Child Care Worker Subsidy Pilot Program will also be heard Thursday.