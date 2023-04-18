Early childhood program to receive nearly $15M in federal funding

The state’s largest early childhood program will receive $14.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That's nearly twice as much as the $7 million in federal funding it received last year.

The grant will go to the Honolulu Community Action Program, the nonprofit that operates the Head Start and Early Head Start program on Oʻahu. Sen. Mazie Hirono made the announcement Monday.

“As we work to ensure every child gets the early childhood education they deserve, I’m glad this federal funding will help HCAP offer Head Start services to even more families in Hawaiʻi," Hirono said in a statement. "I will continue working to expand access to high-quality, affordable early education and support federal investments in early childhood programs.”

The money will support HCAP’s Head Start preschool program for children ages 3 to 5. It will also support its Early Head Start program designed for infants, toddlers and pregnant individuals.

The program primarily serves keiki from low-income households. Eligibility requirements are set by the federal government.

The program serves more than 1,500 children and their families on Oʻahu each year. Head Start has more than 70 classrooms on the island, and also operates home-based programs.

According to its 2021 annual report, HCAP received $17.5 million in federal grants — accounting for 81% of its revenue.