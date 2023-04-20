Koko Head Shooting Complex officially set to reopen after hiatus

Oʻahu’s only outdoor shooting complex will reopen next week. The range has been closed for nearly eight months due to reports of increased lead exposure from employees.

Last September, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation suddenly announced the immediate closure of the range — citing a "staff shortage" as the main concern.

Following the announcement, a press release from the department stated that blood test results from complex employees indicated levels of lead were present.

While they said the test levels were well below the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's standards for concern, staff were relocated out of an "abundance of caution."

The facility states that the presence of lead in the bloodstream can come as a result of exposure to lead particles in gun smoke.

The Koko Head Shooting Range's archery section opened in March with refurbished targets and infrastructure repairs. Now, the pistol and rifle area are set to open April 29 for normal use.

Several temporary changes have been announced. Online reservations are required, however, there will be a limited amount of lanes made available for walk-ins.

When an individual arrives, they will be required to show photo identification and proof of reservation either on their phone or with a physical copy.

Reservations for opening day can be made at 8 a.m. on April 24. Following that, all reservations must be booked five days before attending and are for an hour and 20-minute time slot.

There will be five timeslots available for 18 pistol and 27 rifle firing lanes. The ranges will operate as one firing line, due to a damaged separation wall.

Additional requirements include:



No metal targets or .50 caliber BMG allowed

Pistol targets may be placed at 25 or 50 yards

Rifle targets may be placed at 50 or 100 yards

Following the same regulations as before the closure, no eating, drinking or smoking will be allowed on the firing line. KHSC officials also state that there will be D-Lead soap provided at portable sinks around the area.

Shooters must continue to provide their own licensed firearm, ammunition, targets, frames, ear and eye protection.



The Koko Head Shooting Complex will reopen on April 29th with limited hours of operation due to low staffing. Eight of the staff are returning and four resigned.

For more information, click here.