HECO's new 'time-of-use' rate could give customers more control over their bills

Hawaiian Electric is using a pilot program to roll out a new rate scheme for customers this summer.

The “time-of-use” program will offer different rates to customers depending on the time of day they use electricity.

HECO predicts that rates could be cheaper to customers during the day when more solar energy is available, and more expensive in the evening.

Grace Relf, the chief of policy and research at the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission, said the "time-of-use" program offers an opportunity for consumers to take control of their bills.

"Time of use is really common across the country," said Relf. "Actually, I think one of the great examples we've looked to is in California, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The utility there has had huge success with their "time-of-use" program. It's really helped them to reduce carbon emissions."

Relf acknowledged that the rate change has some people worried about increases in their electricity bills.

"I think there's research and experience from other places in the country that show that low-income customers can be very successful on these rates and reduce their bills too," said Relf.

Relf said that the Commission will be closely monitoring the program’s impact on low-income households.

She also noted that customers may opt out of the program.

For the first six months of the program, participating customers will also receive bill protection. Any increases in their monthly bill will be capped at $10.

For more information about the program, click here.

