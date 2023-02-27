HECO has 'significant concerns' about adding another waste-to-energy facility

A state Senate bill would support the creation of a new waste-to-energy facility — but does the state need it?

Senate Bill 1247, introduced by Sen. Kurt Fevella, would require the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office to enter into a public-private partnership to develop a new waste-to-energy generating facility.

Hawaiian Electric raised “significant concerns” about the measure in its testimony. The utility pointed to challenges facing Honolulu’s existing trash-burning facility, H-POWER.

H-POWER has noted that they don't have enough trash to burn. That “has hampered the ability of H-POWER to meet its contractual obligations,” HECO said.

Mark Glick, the state’s chief energy officer, echoed HECO’s concerns.

"Certainly in Oʻahu, we know that H-POWER has constantly called for more feedstock and we simply don't have enough," Glick said. "I don't think it's a perfect solution. But you know, I'm glad that we're having this discussion."

In its testimony, the state energy office also asked for clarification on the public-private partnership requirement.

The office also said it would likely need additional staffing and resources for the bill to pass.