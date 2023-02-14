Donate
Feds probe United plane's December dip off the coast of Maui

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM HST
united.jpg
WikiCommons
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 is parked at Kahului Airport on Maui. On Dec. 18, a similar plane leaving from Kahului experienced a steep fall that is now being investigated.

Federal investigators are seeking more information about an incident in which a United Airlines plane dropped to within about 800 feet of the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaiʻi.

United says the pilots are getting additional training.

The Boeing 777 dropped more than 1,400 feet before climbing again, according to data from tracking service Flightradar24. The plane then continued on to San Francisco. No injuries were reported.

A United Airlines plane taxis at Newark International Airport in New Jersey on Jan. 11.
NPR News
A United Airlines flight took a steep dive to just 800 feet above the Pacific Ocean
Joe Hernandez

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that the investigative agency is still seeking information about the Dec. 18 incident, which only recently came to public attention after a report in The Air Current, an aviation-industry publication.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees airlines, said the United crew reported the incident under a voluntary safety-reporting program. The FAA said it reviewed the incident “and took appropriate action" without providing further details.

United said it worked with the FAA and the pilots' union on an investigation that led to additional training for the two pilots, which is still going on. The airline did not explain why the pilots chose to continue the long, overwater flight to San Francisco instead of returning to Kahului Airport on the island of Maui.

The Associated Press
