Federal funds boost innovation center on Oʻahu’s west side

The office of U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz recently detailed federal earmarks totaling $530 million for Hawaiʻi.

Some 70 organizations will benefit — many of them big-ticket defense projects such as more than $100 million for ordnance storage at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

But among the earmarks is half a million dollars to the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce to create the West Oʻahu Innovation and Entrepreneur Center, an entrepreneurial hub for businesses in the area.

Chamber executive director Kiran Polk says the center will “create a collaborative hub for West Oʻahu where entrepreneurs can access collaborative working spaces, engage in [networking] opportunities, meet with clients, host events, and seek business resources and technical assistance.”

The chamber is partnering with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to build the center.

It aims to reach underserved populations in West Oʻahu including Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, veterans, kupuna, women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Educational resources will be available — including business workshops, counseling, big business mentorship for small and micro business entrepreneurs, and more.

The center will likely be open at least five days a week. The chamber is currently looking for a specific location, within either Kapolei or Ewa.