Hawaiʻi projected to receive over $500M in federal funds for military, housing and more

This year's government funding bill for Hawaiʻi covers everything from bike lanes to birds.

Sen. Brian Schatz announced Wednesday that he has secured more than $530 million for Hawaiʻi in congressionally directed spending — an increase of more than double than last fiscal year's amount.

U.S. senators met this week to unveil a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill, which must be passed by the House by Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

The federal bill includes major allotments for current events facing not only the nation, but also other countries.

Senators have reserved about $45 billion in aid for Ukraine to help them fight the ongoing war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday morning to discuss the partnership and address a joint session of Congress.

Other unique aspects of the bill include funding for the Jan. 6 insurrection prosecutions, a ban on the popular app TikTok for government employees and mental health resources.

Across the Hawaiian Islands, Schatz has laid out money for local nonprofits — aimed at tackling ongoing issues such as homelessness, habitat restoration and education.

Oʻahu

On Oʻahu, a majority of the bill is allocated towards supporting military efforts. This includes constructing better security for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, replacing living quarters on the Kāneʻohe Marine Corps base, and providing potable water to Tripler Medical Center.

Additionally, the City and County of Honolulu will receive $10 million to expand the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program, which is a resource aimed at responding to the nonviolent homeless community.

Schatz also introduced almost $5 million to create a 30-mile bike lane that stretches from Nānākuli to Mānoa.

Maui County

On Maui, funding is geared toward the environment. More than $5 million alone is directed to conservation efforts, including the ongoing discussions surrounding endangered native forest birds and mosquitos.

Two sources of funding are specifically allocated for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi-based organizations.

Hawaiʻi Island

As one of their largest exports, Hawaiʻi Island will receive funding for agricultural-based initiatives, such as upgrades to help research tropical fruits and organic produce.

About $13 million is listed to support the renovation of the Hilo Memorial Hospital.

Kauaʻi

Kauaʻi is set to receive funding for affordable housing in the Lima Ola Community, which is located on the west side and has the goal of creating upwards of 500 affordable housing units for the community.

The island will also see funding for food and farmer support resources if the bill passes. This includes funding for the Moloaʻa ʻAina Center food hub and the Kauaʻi foodbank.

