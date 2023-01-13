Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Diamond Head Theatre raising the curtain on its new digs

Hawaii Public Radio | By A. Kam Napier
Published January 13, 2023 at 8:09 AM HST
dht renno 2.jpg
Diamond Head Theatre
/

Diamond Head Theatre has a new home at its current location, debuting a fresh theater building this month.

In some ways, the project came together remarkably fast, according to Andrew Tanton, the vice president of the Cumming Group, which oversaw construction on behalf of the theater.

Diamond Head Theatre clears out of Ft. Ruger Theatre
The Conversation
Diamond Head Theatre group bids farewell to Ruger Theatre, prepares to move next door
Russell Subiono

Just four years elapsed between the first architect's sketch to this month's grand opening — including two years of construction throughout the pandemic.

Pandemic-related supply chain delays did impact the schedule by about six months, particular structural steel and some audio visual equipment. However, the theater is largely complete.

What made the process progress quickly was the planning and fundraising that had been underway since 2007, said DHT executive director Deena Dray.

dht renno.jpg
Diamond Head Theatre
/
Workers put up the awning on the new Diamond Head Theatre.

She said at that time, it was determined that building a new theatre next to the old one would be cheaper than refurbishing the former Fort Ruger movie theatre.

The nonprofit has since raised nearly all of the almost $22.4 million capital costs.

For nonprofits undertaking similar ventures, Dray found that board continuity was especially important to this success. The theater board today is substantially the same group of people who committed to the project 15 years ago.

diamond head theatre.jpg
The Conversation
Diamond Head Theatre to open new venue with 'Cinderella' musical
Catherine Cruz

Tags
Local News Business NewsTheaterdiamond head theatreentertainment
A. Kam Napier
A. Kam Napier is the editor-in-chief of Pacific Business News.
See stories by A. Kam Napier
Related Stories