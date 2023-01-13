Diamond Head Theatre raising the curtain on its new digs

Diamond Head Theatre has a new home at its current location, debuting a fresh theater building this month.

In some ways, the project came together remarkably fast, according to Andrew Tanton, the vice president of the Cumming Group, which oversaw construction on behalf of the theater.

Just four years elapsed between the first architect's sketch to this month's grand opening — including two years of construction throughout the pandemic.

Pandemic-related supply chain delays did impact the schedule by about six months, particular structural steel and some audio visual equipment. However, the theater is largely complete.

What made the process progress quickly was the planning and fundraising that had been underway since 2007, said DHT executive director Deena Dray.

She said at that time, it was determined that building a new theatre next to the old one would be cheaper than refurbishing the former Fort Ruger movie theatre.

The nonprofit has since raised nearly all of the almost $22.4 million capital costs.

For nonprofits undertaking similar ventures, Dray found that board continuity was especially important to this success. The theater board today is substantially the same group of people who committed to the project 15 years ago.