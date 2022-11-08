Incumbent Victorino concedes Maui mayor race to Bissen

Richard Bissen, a retired judge, on Tuesday defeated incumbent Michael Victorino to be Maui County's next mayor and vowed to tackle affordable housing.

Bissen secured 59% of the votes counted while Victorino received 41%, according to a second printout from the state Office of Elections around 9:45 p.m.

Bissen retired as a Circuit Court judge at the end of last year and, along with Victorino, said housing is the biggest issue facing residents.

"So many people are leaving our state and our community, our county. And that's because they can't afford to live here and stay here. And I'm going to do everything in my power to try to reverse that," Bissen said during an interview with HPR's The Conversation.

Victorino thanked his supporters on Tuesday, saying, "The people have spoken and I accept the results."

This is a developing story.