Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Maui sets up shoreline retreat fund

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published November 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM HST
Lahaina_(204186779).jpeg
Dana Hutchinson
/
Wikimedia Commons
Lahaina on Maui

A new fund to help Maui homeowners manage coastal erosion and address climate change has been approved by the Maui County Council.

A bill to create the Maui Managed Retreat Revolving Fund passed the council on Friday in a sweeping vote.

The fund will specifically support shoreline improvements and the in-land relocation of infrastructure owned by the county and private entities.

The money will come from 20% of the county's transient accommodations tax, which is estimated at $60 million. Some opponents to the measure believe that’s too much to extract from the fund.

If signed by Mayor Mike Victorino, the law will take effect in July 2023.

Tags
Local News MauiMaui County Councilclimate change
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Related Stories