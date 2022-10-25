Taiwanese bakery chain opens 1st location in Hawaiʻi

A popular Taiwanese bakery chain is opening its first branch in Hawaiʻi at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu.

85°C Bakery and Cafe had a soft opening Tuesday with limited hours of operation. The store is located on the Macy’s side of Ala Moana.

"We thought it was a great place for everyone to come visit and I think it was just a great opportunity for us to have people come try the food and pastries and drinks that we have offered here," said Ania Kalbarczyk, the bakery's general manager.

The chain first expanded to the U.S. in 2003 in California, and now has more than 65 locations in the country, and about 1,000 worldwide.

The bakery is famous for its marble taro bread, mango brulee and sea salt drinks.

85°C Bakery and Cafe will be open with limited operations until its grand opening on Nov. 18.