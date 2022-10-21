New drop-off center for fallen birds opens in Honolulu Zoo

It’s that time of the year when young birds fly out to sea for the first time. The inexperienced flyers mistake artificial lights for the moon, then crash and fall out of the sky.

The Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center is opening an Oʻahu Satellite Office inside the Honolulu Zoo to accommodate the large number of fallen seabirds being delivered to avian hospitals. Over 500 birds were dropped off last year.

The facility can provide short-term care before their release. Seriously injured native birds and bats will be transported to the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center’s hospital on the Big Island.

Birds can continue to be dropped off at the Hawaiian Humane Society or Feather and Fur Animal Hospital. Feather and Fur Animal Hospital is the only location open 24 hours.

If you find an injured bird, gently wrap them in a towel and place them in a laundry hamper or box and take them to a drop-off site.

More information on bird handling and drop-off locations can be found on the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center website.