Hawaiʻi general election ballots arrive in the mail this week

General election ballots across the state will be mailed out this week.

Each county’s election division administers the mail-outs independently, but registered voters should receive their ballots by the end of this week.

Completed ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at secure lockboxes found throughout the state.

City and County of Honolulu Election Administrator Rex Quidilla said Oʻahu ballots will go out Monday and Tuesday.

General election ballots will be mailed out Wednesday for Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island residents.

Quidilla says that despite low voter turnout during the primary election, the vote-by-mail system is simplest.

"The system that we have now was the same system that we have with record high turnouts in 2020," Quidilla said Friday. "We hope that people will again, avail themselves to the ease of the vote-by-mail system, and that they do the things that we just reminded them to do, which is, sign their envelope and make sure that they meet all the various deadlines."

Statewide, voters can track their ballot via the BallotTrax system.

"We are continuing to encourage people to avail themselves to the highest and best use of the voting system that we have, which is supported by mail," Quidilla said. "It's very easy and very convenient."

In-person voter service centers will open on Oct. 25, a week ahead of the Nov. 8 election.