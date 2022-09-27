Honolulu rail begins emergency scenario drills with first responders

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and Hitachi Rail will conduct trial runs for Oʻahu’s elevated rail system Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exercise drills near the Aloha Stadium Station will be in partnership with the city’s first responders for hypothetical emergency scenarios.

HART is asking drivers to keep their eyes on the road — and not looking up at the rail. Do not slow down or stop to take pictures.

Another full-scale exercise is scheduled for October.

HART began its final series of testing, "Trial Running," in late August. The rigorous tests cover all aspects of the rail system including the trains, stations, systems and operating personnel, and simulations of normal and emergency operating scenarios.

HART continues to await approval from the Federal Transit Administration of its amended financial recovery plan which outlines a truncated version of the rail line, stopping it about a mile short of Ala Moana Center at Halekauwila and South streets, and postponing construction of a parking garage in Pearl Highlands.