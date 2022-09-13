Donate
Here are the 8 named to the new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority

Hawaii Public Radio | By AUDREY McAVOY - The Associated Press
Published September 13, 2022 at 11:44 AM HST
FILE - Observatories on Maunakea on Hawaiʻi Island in 2022.

Gov. David Ige on Monday appointed several people, including some prominent Native Hawaiian activists, to a new board charged with managing Maunakea summit lands underneath some of the world's most advanced astronomical observatories.

Two of the eight appointees — Joshua Lanakila Mangauil and Michelle “Noe Noe” Wong-Wilson — were leaders of 2019 protests that brought a halt to the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, the latest observatory proposed for the mountain on Hawaiʻi Island.

Many Native Hawaiians consider the summit sacred, and protesters objected to building yet another telescope there. The summit currently hosts about a dozen telescopes built since the late 1960s.

Responding to the protests, the state created the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority this year with a new law that says Maunakea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment.

Native Hawaiian cultural experts will have voting seats on the governing body, instead of merely advising the summit’s managers as they do now.

The eight nominations must be confirmed by the state Senate.

The authority will have 11 voting members. The other three are representatives of the Board of Land and Natural Resources, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents and Hawaiʻi County's mayor.

Ige thanked the nominees for being willing to serve on the authority.

"Through this new stewardship model, I believe we can find a way for science and culture to coexist on Mauna Kea in a mutually beneficial way,” Ige said in a statement.

Also appointed is Kamanamaikalani Beamer, a University of Hawaiʻi professor and former commissioner of the Hawaiʻi State Water Resource Management Commission. He was named for his expertise in Hawaiʻi Island land resource management.

Current Kamehameha Schools general counsel and former Hawaiian Telcom president John Komeiji was appointed for his business and finance experience.

The governor selected Rich Matsuda, an engineer who leads community relations for W.M. Keck Observatory, from three names submitted by Maunakea Observatories.

Matsuda, Wong-Wilson and Mangauil all served on a working group formed by the House of Representatives to develop recommendations for managing the mountain. The working group's report created the foundation for the new law.

The eight nominees are Kamanamaikalani Beamer, Gary Krug, Rich Matsuda, John Komeiji, Pomaikai Bertelmann, Joshua Mangauil, Paul Horner and Michelle “Noe Noe” Wong-Wilson.

