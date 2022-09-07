Where to watch the parade for Hawaiʻi's Little League champions

A parade to celebrate the newly-minted Honolulu Little League World Series champions will shut down streets in downtown Honolulu on Thursday.

The parade will also honor fellow Little League champions from 2005 and 2018. Teams from Damien Memorial and Maryknoll schools have also been invited.

The Royal Hawaiian Band and marching bands from local high schools, the University of Hawaiʻi and the U.S. Marine Corps are expected to participate.

“This team is deserving of something bigger and better than has ever been done before,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a press release. “Hawaiʻi loves baseball, and this is a momentous occasion to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these deserving young men, their families and our city that fell in love with them.”

Road closures will start at ʻAʻala Park and run down King Street to Honolulu Hale — the same 1-mile route used for the Christmas parade. The parade and celebration will begin at noon and conclude around 2 p.m.

The parade will culminate at Honolulu Hale, where there will be food and live music by Rebel Souljahz and High Watah.

Honolulu Little League manager Gerald Oda will be awarded a key to the city for winning his second Little League World Series championship, the city said.

City and County of Honolulu / Parade route from ʻAʻala Park to Honolulu Hale.

City officials will be closing lanes fronting ʻAʻala Park for the staging of the parade vehicles starting at 9:45 a.m. Then at 11 a.m., officials will start closing King Street. All vehicles on King Street will be detoured to Iwilei Street.

All cross streets along King Street will close progressively as the parade reaches the intersections — and reopen after the last parade vehicle clears the intersection.

City bus routes that run through King Street will be detoured to Hotel Street at 10 a.m. Parking will be restricted on King Street from Dillingham Boulevard to Ward Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.