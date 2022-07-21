Refreshing ʻAʻala Park to attract families and lower crime rates in Honolulu

The Trust for Public Land has been preparing to hit the refresh button on ʻAʻala Park near Chinatown. It is working with the City and County of Honolulu to push the criminal element out and get families to return to the area. Thanks to a grant from American Savings Bank, things are taking shape.

A student murals club has begun painting electrical boxes — many defaced with graffiti and now decorated and beaming with color. And while The Trust for Public Land has been reaching out to the community for ideas, the city has been busy upgrading facilities. The newest addition is a new "bark park" for dogs and their owners.

The Conversation took a walk around the park with Sultan White, who is spearheading the project for The Trust for Public Lands. We also heard from Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nathan Serota.

On July 30, look for the Dragon Boat Festival at ʻAʻala Park — put on by Chinatown 808. This interview aired on The Conversation on July 21, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.