Head of Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting resigns

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 7, 2022 at 1:27 PM HST
The head of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting has resigned.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed to HPR that Dean Uchida has stepped down 21 months after taking the position.

The spokesperson had no comment on the reasons for the resignation.

The DPP has come under wide criticism for delays in issuing construction permits for both residential and commercial projects.

Deputy Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna has taken over as the acting director.

Department of Planning and Permitting City and County of Honolulu
