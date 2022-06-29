Donate
Local News

Hotel executive to lead Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement transition into marketing for HTA

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published June 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST
OGG Baggage Claim 01 kahului airport Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
/
Kahului Airport on Maui

A Waikīkī hotel executive will lead a team to help the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement fulfill its new duties of marketing Hawaiʻi to American visitors.

The CNHA on Tuesday announced Douglas Chang will lead its Kilohana Collective’s transition team.

Douglas Chang 2021.jpg
Courtesy Doug Chang
/
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
Douglas Chang, general manager of the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Waikīkī, has been appointed as chair of the Kilohana Collective’s transition team.

According to CNHA, the team is a collaboration of 13 travel industry experts and community members that will fulfill the recently awarded Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority marketing contract for the U.S.

In addition to Chang, the transition team includes Hawaiʻi Community Foundation CEO Micah Kane, visitor industry consultant and former HTA Vice President Frank Haas, and former Hawaiian Airlines Senior Vice President Ann Botticelli.

As chair, Chang will lead efforts to find and recruit the collective’s executive director, and create the scope of work for its partners.

HNL Baggage Claim 05 honolulu airport tourism travelers HTA
The Conversation
Hospitality consultant says HTA contract award to CNHA reflects shift to destination management
Catherine Cruz

Chang is the general manager of the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Waikīkī and serves on the board of directors for the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association.

He brings nearly 40 years of experience in the tourism industry and previously served as the chair of HTA.

The Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau lost the U.S. marketing contract earlier this month and is appealing the HTA’s decision to award it to CNHA. The contract is worth roughly $34 million.

Tags

Local News tourismCouncil for Native Hawaiian AdvancementHawaiʻi Visitors and Convention BureauHawaiʻi Tourism Authority
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
See stories by Casey Harlow
