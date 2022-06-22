Oʻahu high school teacher charged with distributing child pornography

HONOLULU — A Hawaiʻi public school teacher is being held without bail and charged with distributing child pornography, which U.S. prosecutors said included videos of him having sex with a 13-year-old student.

According to a criminal complaint, Alden Bunag, 33, worked as a substitute teacher at multiple schools and sent videos of himself having sex with a boy during school lunch breaks in 2019 to a teacher in Philadelphia.

FBI agents arrested Bunag last week at an Oʻahu high school where he was working as a summer school teacher.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Bunag has taught at Pearl City High School and ʻIlima Intermediate School.

Bunag told agents he had sex multiple times with a then-13-year-old boy who was his student and sent a video recording to the Philadelphia teacher and others, the complaint said.

“I have no comment at this time,” Jacquelyn Esser, Bunag's federal defender, said in an email Wednesday.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Education has no comment on the case, said spokesperson Nanea Kalani.

Bunang has worked in various positions with the department since 2012.

Prosecutors asked that any other possible victims contact the FBI in Honolulu.